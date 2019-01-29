× Lineup for the Snake Pit at this year’s Indianapolis 500 announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some of the biggest DJs in the world will headline the Snake Pit at the Indy 500 this year.

The biggest party on race weekend will include Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium, and Chris Lake. They’ll perform in the infield next to Turn 3 of the IMS oval during the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale for $80 and $170 at the IMS website and indy500snakepit.com. All Snake Pit attendees must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission ticket or reserved seat ticket.

“The Indianapolis 500, especially race weekend, is much more than just a race. Music is a big part of it, even on race day. The Snake Pit, really since 2011, has become one of the best things to attract that young adult under the age of 30. So, we got our lineup set up. It’s one of the best lineups you can see anywhere, certainly at a one-day concert. Skrillex has been there before, and they’re coming back… Alesso, Illenium, Chris Lake it is a power-packed to group of folks,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.