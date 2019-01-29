× Indianapolis man accused of chaining woman in basement for sex pleads guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man accused of raping and torturing a woman he kept chained in the basement for days at an Indianapolis home agreed to a plea deal this week.

Maurice Nelson, 30, pleaded guilty to rape and criminal confinement Tuesday. He faces a maximum of 35 years under the terms of the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Nelson in 2016. According to court documents, a neighbor heard the woman screaming on July 14, 2016, and called police, who found the victim nude and handcuffed in the basement.

She wore shackles and had a chain with a padlock around her neck. Other chains bolted her to the floor and a pole, investigators said.

The woman told police he’d picked her up at a hotel and taken her to his home on Norwaldo Avenue. While they were having sex at the home, the woman said Nelson sprayed her with pepper spray and forced her into the basement.

Over a four-day period, she said he repeatedly beat and raped her, court documents said.

Police spent weeks looking for Nelson, who left the home before police discovered the woman. Officers eventually arrested him in September 2016.