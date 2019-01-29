Indianapolis Colts sign guard Mark Glowinski to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will keep a key piece of their resurgent offensive line.

The team announced the signing of guard Mark Glowinksi Tuesday morning to a contract extension reportedly worth $18 million over three years.

The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He’s played in 47 career games (28 starts) with the Colts and Seahawks.

In 2018, Glowinski played in 11 games (nine starts) and was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (18). The unit led the league with six games without allowing a sack. The team registered five straight games with zero sacks, tied for the third-most in league history since 1982.

From Weeks 5-12, quarterback Andrew Luck threw 239 passes without being sacked, which marked the third-longest such streak in league history.

Glowinksi was a key contributor on a line that ranked among the NFL’s best in several offensive categories, including yards per game (386.2, seventh), passing yards per game (278.8, sixth), first downs per game (23.2, sixth) and third down percentage (48.6, first). He started both of the Colts’ postseason games.