Extreme cold pouring into Central Indiana

TRAFFIC: Icy conditions cause difficult driving conditions on Indy interstates, troopers respond to more than a dozen crashes
Posted 7:43 am, January 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, January 29, 2019

A few flurries will pass through today but we’ll save the shoveling for Friday.Monday’s high was 45° but Tuesday will just touch 16°.  This is the beginning of a huge tumble.
Wind chills will be below zero all day Indianapolis and north.  South of the city may be lucky enough to feel like the single digits Tuesday.The cold air slides in Tuesday night.  The low is down to ten below zero with wind chills dropping to the 30s and even 40 below zero, especially north of Indianapolis, early Wednesday morning.  This is dangerous.  On exposed skin, frostbite will be possible in less than ten minutes.

We’ll actually have air temperatures stay below zero for more than thirty hours beginning Tuesday night and not releasing until Thursday morning. Wind chills will be unbearable on Wednesday.  Likely schools will delay or even close Wednesday and possibly Thursday.The extreme cold will threaten low temperature records both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will finally rise enough for snow on Friday.  Saturday and Sunday temperatures will actually soar into the 40s or low 50s.  

