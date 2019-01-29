× Doctors warn frostbite can happen in ‘under 10 minutes’ during extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- Frostbite can act quickly when temperatures are this low.

“Days like tomorrow, especially with wind chills as low as -30 and -40, it very well can be in under 10 minutes,” Doctor Matthew Connelly with Community Health said of frostbite. The emergency room physician has already seen his fair share of cases this year.

“We see a lot of people coming in with numbness, or discoloration of their fingertips, their nose, their ears,” Connelly said. “Really, just any exposed skin. Especially on days as cold as today and tomorrow.”

Connelly says any of those symptoms should not be ignored, because frostbite can lead to serious consequences.

“The long term risk is infection, chronic discoloration of the affected areas, and even as scary as it is, amputation of those affected areas,” Connelly said.

Connelly said wet clothing can also speed up the frostbite process. He also said it’s smart to avoid touching cold objects like metal with bare skin.

While frostbite can be scary, as long as you prepare, staying safe should be simple.

“Keeping things dry, layering up, keeping any skin that is exposed as covered as you can, and just limit your time outside,” said Connelly. “Really on a day like tomorrow, just stay inside as much as you can is probably the best recommendation we can give.”

Connelly said if you experience any symptoms, you should get to a warm area as soon as possible, and you should not run your hands under hot water.