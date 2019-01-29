Click here for delays and closings

55-year-old man’s body found frozen in Wisconsin garage

Posted 7:02 pm, January 29, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — A man found dead in the garage of a Milwaukee home Tuesday morning apparently collapsed after shoveling snow and died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Officials identified him as 55-year-old Charley Lampley.

The medical examiner said Lampley was found frozen in a detached garage, near a snow shovel. The garage door was open.

(Courtesy: WITI)

The medical examiner noted Lampley was fully clothed and dressed for the weather.

The preliminary manner of death was ruled “natural.” They noted nothing in this case appeared suspicious.

The cold gripping the Midwest this week is so dangerous in Milwaukee that the city has declared a cold emergency. Wind chills could bring the temperature down to -55 degrees overnight into Wednesday, according to WITI.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.