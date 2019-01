× Ball State will close Wednesday through Thursday morning due to bitter cold

MUNCIE, Ind. – Because of severe weather forecasts, Ball State University will be closed and classes canceled from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Essential personnel should report to campus. If there are questions, employees should contact their supervisors.

Residence halls, dining facilities, recreation services and the L.A. Pittenger Student Center will remain open.