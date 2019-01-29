× Wind Chill Warning in place as central Indiana deals with brutal cold

A Wind Chill Warning continues for central Indiana from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. Low temperatures will drop to ten below zero overnight. The cold, combined with gusty winds, will create wind chill values 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Thursday morning.

We cannot stress enough how dangerous this record-setting cold air will be for people and animals. High temperatures will hover near zero Wednesday afternoon and only rise into the teens Thursday.

The good news is that this arctic blast will only last for 48 hours. Light snow is likely as a Pacific cold front (air not as cold) moves across the area Thursday night and Friday. This will bring light snow that may accumulate Friday morning. Temperatures will be to moderate Friday with highs nudging above freezing.

Relief, in the form of warmer air, arrives this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday with fog and drizzle. It gets even better Sunday. We’ll have highs in the 50s with rain late in the day.

A number of cold weather records will be matched over the next 24 hours.

Low temperatures will fall below zero overnight.

Wind chill values will be severe Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will not warm Wednesday afternoon.

Light snow will develop late Thursday.

Minor accumulations are likely Thursday night.

Snow will taper off Friday morning.

An approaching warm front will bring, clouds, fog and drizzle Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50s Sunday with rain late in the day.

Rain will continue through Monday.