Will Power unveils 2019 Indy 500 ticket

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - 2018 Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power unveiled the ticket for this year's "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" on Monday afternoon.

The ticket features a picture of an emotional Power being lifted up by his pit crew with his fist in the air acknowledging the crowd. He still has the traditional winner's wreath around his neck and milk on his face from the victory lane celebration in the photo.

"Very cool," Power said. "That is a great photo. That captures everything. The excitement, teamwork, the milk. Great job, fantastic job. I can't wait to sign hopefully thousands of those tickets."

Power unveiled the ticket with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) creative services team that helped designed it.

IMS president Doug Boles says the tickets will be embossed and come with a reflective look.

It was Power's first Indy 500 win in 11 career starts and extended Team Penske's record of 17 victories in IndyCar's premier event.

"All the things that go with winning the Indy 500 have been fantastic," Power told CBS4's Chris Hagan. "I've enjoyed it thoroughly. It's a very cool thing to be introduced as an Indy 500 winner. It's such an epic race and to be a part of that club, I'm very happy about it."

The unveiling was held at the Rhythm! Discovery Center downtown, a drums and percussion museum. Power plays the drums and played a song with the "High Octane" drumline. Power will join the musical group again Monday night at the Pacers-Warriors game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.