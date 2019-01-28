× ‘Together 4 Vic’: Pacers to hand out shirts supporting injured star Victor Oladipo for Monday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will be without Victor Oladipo for the rest of the season—but the All-Star guard isn’t far from fans’ and teammates’ minds.

The Pacers will hand out “Together 4 Vic” t-shirts as part of a “gold out” Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, when the Pacers host the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors.

Earlier Monday, the Pacers staff donned the shirts to show their support for Oladipo:

Team Vic extends to @TheFieldhouse because tonight’s game is a GOLD OUT! Everyone in attendance tonight will get this #Together4Vic t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/IuyQjfwoBE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 28, 2019

Oladipo suffered a season-ending injury last week against the Toronto Raptors when he ruptured a quad tendon in his right knee. The team announced Thursday that Oladipo would miss the rest of the year.

The Pacers fell in their first game without their All-Star, losing 106-103 to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Saturday night.