SUV hits Decatur Township school bus, sends 3 students to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three students were transported to the hospital Monday after their school bus was struck by an SUV on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The Decatur Township Fire Department says it happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Southwest Drive.

Decatur Township Schools says the SUV was traveling at a “very low rate of speed” when it ran into the back of the bus.

The transported students suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. The school district says the driver and students are in good condition, and the students were transported as a precaution.

Officials say another 26 students on the bus were not injured and neither were the occupants of the other vehicle.