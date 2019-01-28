Click here for delays and closings

Surgery to repair Oladipo’s ruptured quad tendon was successful

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 23: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers is attended to by medical staff after being injured in the second quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 23, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Victor Oladipo underwent a successful surgery to repair a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers star sustained the injury in the second quarter of last Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Trainers had to drape a towel over the all-star guard’s knee and took him off the court on a stretcher.

The team says Oladipo is expected to make a full recovery, but a timetable hasn’t been established for his return to the court.

Oladipo has undoubtedly been the Pacers’ best player since being acquired from Oklahoma City, along with Domantas Sabonis for Paul George in the summer of 2017.

The Pacers will take on the Golden State Warriors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Monday. At the game, fans will be given “Together 4 Vic” t-shirts to show their support for Oladipo.

