Click here for delays and closings

Residents can vote on color of downtown canal’s Walnut St. Bridge

Posted 4:10 pm, January 28, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge downtown is getting a new makeover and the public will decide its future paint color.

The Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) is inviting residents to participate in the process for choosing a new paint color for the bridge.

The four colors are gold, blue, green and orange. The options were vetted by staff who considered various factors, including impact on the built-environment, cultural significance and overall visual impression.

While DMD owns and maintains the bridge, it also serves as a crucial connector for the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

You can vote for your favorite color here. Voting ends on Sunday, Feb. 10 with the announcement coming the following day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.