Person shot during attempted robbery on near northeast side of Indy

Posted 10:06 pm, January 28, 2019, by

Person shot during armed robbery on Indy's near northeast side (Photo by Neal Klaeser)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot by an attempted robber on the city’s near northeast side on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened in the 3000 block of Baltimore Avenue.

According to IMPD, the attempted robber shot the victim in the “upper body” and that person was transported to a local hospital in “stable” condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

