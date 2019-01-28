‘Most frightening seconds of my life’: Devastating tornado hits Havana, killing at least 3 and injuring 174 others

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Cuba’s president says a tornado in eastern Havana killed three people and injured 174 others.

The Cuban capital was battered late Sunday and early Monday by powerful winds and heavy rains. A blackout hit many Havana neighborhoods around 9 p.m.

Early Monday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel posted photos of himself on Twitter with rescue workers besides what appeared to be a vehicle overturned by the storm.

Estamos recorriendo lugares afectados por fenómeno atmosférico de gran intensidad en Regla. Los daños son severos, hasta el momento lamentamos la pérdida de 3 vidas humanas y se atienden 172 heridos. Varias brigadas trabajando ya en el restablecimiento #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/mPo9yAnaZy — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2019

Photos posted by Cuban media and Havana residents on Twitter showed cars crushed by fallen light posts and cars trapped in floodwaters around the city. One local radio station said on Twitter that the neighborhoods of Regla and 10th of October and the town of San Miguel de Padron had been affected.

Power poles have been knocked over or were leaning precariously, held up only by their electrical lines. A palm tree more than 30 feet tall had crushed a pre-revolutionary American car.

The tornado ripped metal sheeting off many roofs and hurled the deadly shards through the air. The streets are littered with bricks fallen from housing facades.

Julio Menendez, a 33-year-old restaurant worker, says Havana’s 10th of October borough “looks like a horror movie” in the aftermath.

Menendez, who was home Sunday night when the tornado hit, says “from one moment to the next, we heard a noise like an airplane falling out of the sky. The first thing I did was go hug my daughters” — who are nine and 12.

Menendez spoke Monday near the Daughters of Galicia Hospital, whose patients, all expectant mothers or mothers with newborns, were evacuated to another hospital. Many glass windows in the seven-story hospital had been sucked out of their frames by the power of the wind, leaving curtains flapping in the breeze.

Leanys Calvo, a restaurant cook in Havana’s 10th of October borough, says she was working Sunday night despite heavy rain and wind when she heard a rumbling noise outside and looked out to see what appeared to be a tornado touching down.

The 38-year-old says early Monday that “it was something that touched down, and then took off again. It was like a tower.” She says it was red and green, adding “it was here for 2-3 seconds, nothing more. They were the most frightening seconds of my life.”