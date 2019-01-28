Click here for delays and closings

Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift? Chick-fil-A is offering heart-shaped containers of chicken

It can be hard to come up with Valentine’s Day gifts, but if your loved one is a Chick-fil-A fan, things just got a whole lot easier.

Since Jan. 21, the fast food company is selling its signature chicken in heart-shaped containers at participating restaurants.

Customers can either pick up a 30-count of Chick-fil-A nuggets or a 10-count of chick-n-minis.

In addition, the company suggested these simple things you can do to help spread the love this Valentine’s Day:

  • Perform a random act of kindness like buying a cup of coffee for a colleague.
  • Make some festive décor with construction paper and hang it around your loved one’s room.
  • Surprise someone with breakfast in bed.
  • Treat yourself.

