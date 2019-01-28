Light wintry mix to be followed by extreme cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got a few snowflakes falling this morning. A light snow will fall until about lunchtime when we will see the precipitation changing to rain.

A couple scattered rain showers will be in the picture until mixing back to light snow around 6 p.m. Monday.

Little to no snow is expected Monday. A dusting is possible toward Lafayette, but closer to Indianapolis we'll get less than an inch.

Highs will be seasonable in the upper 30s for Monday. The wind will make chills just a few degrees cooler. Monday will be the warmest day of the workweek.

Tuesday kicks off the extreme cold! We'll wake up in the single digits and briefly climb into the teens but that is short-lived! We'll drop back to the single digits shortly after lunchtime. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday, but we aren't expecting any more active weather until after the dangerous cold exits.

We actually have a Wind Chill WATCH, which is notable since we usually only get advisories. Wind chills will drop as low as 40 below. That means frostbite can set in in 5-10 minutes!

The next round of snow moves in early Friday. We'll continue to watch that system and updates will come.