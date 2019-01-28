Click here for delays and closings

Indiana now accepting 2018 state income tax returns

Posted 12:25 pm, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, January 28, 2019

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents can now file their 2018 income taxes with the state.

The Indiana Department of Revenue said Monday that it is now accepting tax filings. Officials asked taxpayers to make sure their information is correct and complete before filing “to ensure timely processing.”

DOR Commissioner Adam Krupp says taxpayers should wait to file until they have all of the necessary documentation. He says there’s almost always a delay if taxes are filed without proper documents.

The department also is asking taxpayers to make sure they’re using the correct form, avoiding duplicate filings and filing electronically if possible. DOR says filing online ensures “faster and more accurate returns.”

The deadline to file is April 15.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.