× Houston, Texas shooting leaves at 5 officers injured

HOUSTON — Five Houston officers were injured during a shooting Monday and have been taken to a hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Houston police said the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down.” Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

Turner was seen Monday evening entering the hospital where the injured officers were taken.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said one of the injured officers was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Police said the area where the shooting took place was still an active crime scene Monday evening.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued this statement regarding the shooting:

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Law enforcement sources tell me of the five officers shot, two are critical. I’ve just learned one officer was shot in the leg, one in shoulder, and one in the face. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ZxmzbwQCtx — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 29, 2019

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

At least 3 Police Officers injured…st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019