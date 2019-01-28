× Hoosier History: On This Day, January 28

On Jan. 28, 1818, the 1818 Indiana Act 105 establishes ten county libraries, following through on Indiana’s original 1816 Constitution which contained a clause for a county library system. Considered to be historic today and worthy of preservation, those ten libraries laid the foundation for Indiana’s modern day public library system.

Also On Jan. 28, 1818, the Indiana General Assembly passes an “Act to license and regulate taverns,” requiring anyone operating a tavern to obtain a license from the county commissioners and pay a $500 bond. They were also required to submit twelve certificates from “respectable house-holders” which attested to their “good moral character.”

On Jan. 28, 1822, the Indianapolis Gazette, the first newspaper in Indianapolis, is published. George Smith and Nathaniel Bolton founded the paper, with Bolton serving as editor and publisher. The newspaper would change its’ name to Indiana State Gazette in 1829; it would become the Indiana Democrat and State Gazette in 1830; and was re-named the Indiana State Sentinel in 1840. The property housing the Gazette was later sold for the establishment of Central State Hospital.

On Jan. 28, 1922, the historic Indiana Theatre opens in Terre Haute. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is located in the Wabash Avenue-East Historic District and underwent restoration efforts in 2013. Throughout its history, the theatre has hosted a wide range of events that have included vaudeville, cinema, performing arts and community celebrations of all types. Long time employees remember nostalgic entertainers such as Frank Sinatra, Red Skelton, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Jack Burns, and the Marx Brothers Road Shows.

On Jan. 28, 1998, the Indiana Pacers’ Reggie Miller has one steal in an 85-84 win over Washington to give him 1,000 for his career.

In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven, Connecticut.

In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.

In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominate by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.

In 1945, during World War II, Allied supplies began reaching China over the newly reopened Burma Road.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1960, the National Football League awarded franchises to Dallas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

In 1978, fire swept through the historic downtown Coates House hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, killing 20 people.

In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

In 1988, a 13-day standoff in Marion, Utah, between police and a polygamist clan ended in gunfire that killed a state corrections officer, Fred House, and seriously wounded the group’s leader, Addam (correct) Swapp, who ended up serving more than 25 years behind bars.

Ten years ago: In a swift victory for President Barack Obama, the Democratic-controlled House approved, 244-188, a huge $819 billion stimulus bill with Republicans unanimous in opposition despite Obama’s pleas for bipartisan support. Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell, who survived the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, died in Orange Park, Fla., at age 56.

Five years ago: Seeking to energize his second term, President Barack Obama vowed in his State of the Union address to sidestep Congress “whenever and wherever” necessary to narrow economic disparities between rich and poor. Ukraine’s prime minister, Mykola Azarov, resigned and the Ukrainian parliament repealed anti-protest laws in back-to-back moves designed to defuse the country’s political crisis.

On year ago: Bruno Mars won all six Grammy awards for which he was nominated, including album of the year for “24K Magic;” the leading nominee, Jay-Z, walked away empty-handed. Roger Federer won his 20th Grand Slam singles title, defeating Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final. Protesters gathered across Russia to support the call from opposition leader Alexei Navalny to boycott the March presidential election; Navalny himself was arrested while walking to the Moscow demonstration.

