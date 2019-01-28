× Grammy winner John Mayer coming to Indy in August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – John Mayer will stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in August as part of his 2019 world tour.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform in Indy on Aug. 12, 2019. Tickets for the show go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1 at ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card members can buy tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m.

Two pairs of front-row seats with meet and greets will be auctioned off for every concert in North America. Proceeds will benefit the Back to You Fund and other charities (learn more information here).

Mayer’s 2019 tour launches in March in New Zealand and Australia. He’ll kick off the North American leg of his tour in California in May.

In addition to his solo world tour, Mayer is touring for the fourth consecutive year with Dead & Company, featuring Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Mayer has won seven Grammy Awards and boasts seven U.S. No.1 hits on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. He’s working on his eight solo studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s The Search for Everything.

His hits include “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” among others.