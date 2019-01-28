× Former Greenwood councilman facing voyeurism charge, accused of recording women without consent

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind – A former Greenwood City Council member is formally charged with level 6 voyeurism, accused of secretly recording videos of several woman as they were using a bathroom and changing clothes.

The Johnson County prosecutor filed the charges Monday morning against Brent Corey after a six-month investigation by Indiana State Police.

The investigation started in June last year, after one of Corey’s employees at Sizemore Insurance Agency in Greenwood discovered images of herself and several other women on a shared computer in the insurance office. The woman told Greenwood police she had tried to retrieve a file for a client but located a public file on the computer called “Peek-n-Scans.”

The file was stored on a shared computer in the Sizemore Insurance office, and the computer was not password protected.

The woman said the pictures and videos showed her, and other women, using a bathroom and changing clothes. One woman told police some of the photos of her and Corey were consensual, but others were taken with a hidden camera. The images showed the women in various states of undress.

“There were numerous depictions of her in sexually suggestive poses and engaging/performing various sex acts with a person whom I identified as Brent Corey,” the detective wrote.

Both women said they recognized the setting of the videos as Brent Corey’s lake home in Princess Lakes.

In late June, Greenwood police turned the investigation over to Indiana State Police due to Brent Corey’s position as a Greenwood City Council member. The council approves the budget for the police department.

In July, an Indiana State Police digital media recovery specialist began examining the computer with the photos and videos stored on it. The specialist was able to recover more than 20,000 images and videos from the computer.

“A large number of these photos depicted women in a state of undress,” according to court records.

“These videos contained depictions indicating they were either filmed in a bathroom or a bedroom,” documents said. “None of the persons depicted… appear to be aware they are being recorded.”

The specialist determined the images and videos on the office computer had been uploaded from a computer that shared the same network from a different location.

In August, police obtained a warrant to search for more evidence at Corey’s lake home in Princess Lakes, as well as the home he shared with his wife in Greenwood.

As the investigation was underway, a now-former employee at Sizemore Insurance Agency filed a protective order against Brent Corey. In that order, the woman accused Corey of raping her at an office Christmas party in 2015. The woman said she and Corey had a romantic relationship after the 2015 incident. But she says the relationship was abusive. She also claimed Corey raped her a second time in June 2018.

On Aug. 17, Corey sold Sizemore Insurance Agency to Walker Hughes Insurance Group.

Kevin Wheeler, a director with Walker Hughes Group, said his company acquired Sizemore Insurance Agency after Corey approached them, looking to sell his business.

“He wasn’t quite sure where or what he was going to be doing,” Wheeler said. “He just wanted to be done and get out of the insurance business.”

On Aug. 20, Corey abruptly resigned from the Greenwood City Council. He sent a two-sentence letter to the Johnson County Republican Party.

“I no longer live in the City of Greenwood so please accept this letter as my resignation from the Greenwood Common Council effective August 20, 2018,” the letter stated. “It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Greenwood.”