× Federal workers back on the job, expect back pay ‘in the coming days’

WASHINGTON – The longest government shutdown in U.S. history ends – at least for now – and it’s back to work for some 800,000 federal employees.

President Trump said on Friday the government will reopen until February 15, and he said lawmakers have until then to come up with a border security proposal.

The deal Friday includes legislation guaranteeing back pay, but it could be a little while before the checks come in. The White House says it will be issued “in the coming days.”

Trump acknowledged the sacrifice federal workers have made, saying they’ve suffered more than anyone would know. But it could be a situation they face again in a couple of weeks.

Trump says the shutdown could resume if a fair deal with funding for a border wall is not met.

Reports estimate the shutdown cost around $6 billion dollars.