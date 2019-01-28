Click here for delays and closings

Federal workers back on the job, expect back pay ‘in the coming days’

Posted 9:52 am, January 28, 2019, by

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press event in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House announced they've reached a deal with Congress to end the shutdown and open the federal government for three weeks to give time to work out a larger immigration and border security deal. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – The longest government shutdown in U.S. history ends – at least for now – and it’s back to work for some 800,000 federal employees.

President Trump said on Friday the government will reopen until February 15, and he said lawmakers have until then to come up with a border security proposal.

The deal Friday includes legislation guaranteeing back pay, but it could be a little while before the checks come in. The White House says it will be issued “in the coming days.”

Trump acknowledged the sacrifice federal workers have made, saying they’ve suffered more than anyone would know. But it could be a situation they face again in a couple of weeks.

Trump says the shutdown could resume if a fair deal with funding for a border wall is not met.

Reports estimate the shutdown cost around $6 billion dollars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.