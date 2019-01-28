× FBI looking for man wanted on drug, cartel warrants in Indiana and Texas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Indianapolis says an alleged cartel member with ties to Indiana is wanted on multiple warrants.

Juan Alberto Mendez, 46, faces federal charges for racketeering, murder, kidnapping and drug dealing. The FBI says he’s a known member of the Gulf Cartel and he’s wanted for his involvement in cartel activity between 2015-2018 in Indiana and Texas.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in Texas on May 11, 2018. He still has an outstanding warrant from Fort Wayne issued on Sept. 23, 2015. The Indiana warrant is for conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

The FBI says Mendez is known to abuse drugs and should be considered armed and dangerous. They also say Mendez is a flight risk, and believe he may already be out of the country and possibly residing in Reynosa, Mexico.

He goes by several aliases, including “A1,” “Nick Mendez,” and “Nick America-S-Rolling-Freight.” The FBI describes him as 5’7″-5’8″ tall, 189-250 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a scar on his abdomen, chin, head, right knee and right forearm. He has a mole on his right cheek.

Anyone with information about Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 260-426-5331.