Click here for delays and closings

2-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle outside east side home

Posted 4:33 pm, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34PM, January 28, 2019

Scene of east side crash that killed a child on Jan. 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 2-year-old girl died Monday after being run over by a vehicle outside an east side home.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3200 block of Ashland Ave. shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say the child had just returned home from the grocery with her mother and a family friend when the accident happened.

Officers don’t believe the driver was aware the child was behind the vehicle when backing up.

The driver remained at the scene to assist officers with the investigation.

“It’s just a tragic situation,” said Capt. Karen Arnett.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.