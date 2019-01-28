× Body with trauma found inside abandoned home on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A body was found inside an abandoned home on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers responded to a home in 900 block of N Oakland Avenue, they found a dead man. Police say there was trauma to his body, leading investigators to believe it wasn’t an accident.

The Marion County coroner is helping police identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

This is the ninth criminal homicide of 2019, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.