Click here for delays and closings

Body with trauma found inside abandoned home on Indy’s near east side

Posted 8:02 am, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04AM, January 28, 2019

(File photo/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A body was found inside an abandoned home on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers responded to a home in 900 block of N Oakland Avenue, they found a dead man. Police say there was trauma to his body, leading investigators to believe it wasn’t an accident.

The Marion County coroner is helping police identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

This is the ninth criminal homicide of 2019, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.