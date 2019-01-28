× 2 shootings on Indianapolis-area interstates reported in less than 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Over a period of less than 24 hours, police say two shootings took place on Indianapolis-area interstates.

The first incident happened early in the morning on Jan. 27, on I-465 soundbound near 56th Street. Police say the driver of a blue Chevrolet stopped to check on two cars involved in a crash. That driver said shots were being fired at him or her by one of the crashed vehicles. Detectives do not know at this time what prompted the shooting, or if the driver of the Chevy was an intended target. The Chevy driver was not injured.

Nobody involved in the crash reported it to police.

The second shooting was around 3:50 a.m. Monday on northbound I-69, near the I-465 interchange. The driver of black Chevrolet SUV called 911 to report their vehicle had been shot. Police found this incident started as a possible road-rage situation that led to a minor crash. The driver of a maroon Ford Escape fired shots at the black SUV and then sped away.

The Chevy SUV had several children inside the vehicle at the time, according to dispatchers.

The suspect’s vehicle exited at 96th Street and should have damage on the front driver’s side door. The driver was described by witnesses as a white man possibly in his 30s.

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.