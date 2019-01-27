Woman and kids shot at

A vehicle carrying four children was shot at early Sunday morning. The vehicle was traveling  southbound on Interstate 465 near mile marker 19.4 when police received a call from a distraught woman who said she was being followed by three different people.

She then reported that one of the vehicles following her began to shoot at her and the children while they were traveling on the west side of Indianapolis. At that point the woman was unaware of who or why she was being shot at.

Police dispatch described the woman as being extremely distraught when they tried to locate exactly where she was. Responding officers were able to get her to pull over at a nearby Flying J  gas station at approximately 4:00 am. Police were able to observe at least three to four obvious gun-shot holes on the side of her car. They appear to have come from a hand gun.

The woman was driving a black Chevy Traverse SUV. Detectives are still investigating the matter to come up with a possible motive and who the suspects are. Luckily no one was injured. Police are asking any one who may have witnessed the attack, or if you have any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Stay tuned to CBS4 for updates.

