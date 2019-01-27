The Polar Vortex to return to central Indiana this week

We are less than 24 hours away from temperatures beginning to tumble in to the deep freeze for several days this week.

Cold air is amassing over northern/northwest Canada Sunday afternoon where temperatures are running from -11° in Yellowknife to -38° in Cambridge Bay. (That is air temperature, not wind chill!)

It is the circled air mass over Victoria Island and Nunavut that computer forecast models bring down in to the Great Lakes region and the Ohio River Valley by Wednesday afternoon. Air that has moved over the northern pole and will move south through Canada and the northern United States before settling in the Ohio River Valley.

Watch the above animation and you can watch the cold air and the upper-level low, a lobe off the Polar Vortex, bring cold air to central Indiana behind a series of cold fronts early in the week.

To see if the air could moderate as it migrates south we look to ground cover. If there is bare ground, the air could warm while it is moving this way. If it remains over snow cover, the cold air should stay intact.

The above map shows snow and ice cover for the Northern Hemisphere as of Sunday. Note, from Indiana to the Arctic Ocean the map is white – indicating snow cover. (Right now, the Arctic Ocean and Hudson Bay is ice covered – colored in yellow.) This will keep the air cold as it moves in to the Midwest.

So how much colder are we talking? This is likely going to be some COLD air. Air we haven’t had in central Indiana since January 17, 1994 when the low temperature fell to -27° and the high temperature was only -4° the previous day in Indianapolis.

Computer models suggest the air temperature could be 30° to 40° BELOW normal Wednesday in to Thursday morning. The normal high temperature Wednesday is 36°. Simple math indicates temperatures falling below zero.

My current forecast calls for -9° for a low temperature Wednesday morning. A couple things could have a big impact on that temperature.

That temperature assumes we have a small amount of snow on the ground from Monday evening’s weather system passing through the state. What will cloud cover be like Wednesday morning. Currently, data suggests passing clouds late Tuesday in to Wednesday morning. Winds are forecast to be sustained at 15-25 mph. That should keep the temperature from completely bottoming out Wednesday morning. Some of the computer models project a low temperature around -13°. If winds lighten, we could certainly drop lower than -9°, but I’m taking in to account some wind through the overnight. Keep in mind, if we do keep winds 15-25 mph wind chill values will be brutal Wednesday morning. Right now I think we could be talking about -35° to -15° wind chill values late Tuesday in to Wednesday morning.

Some of these same questions can be asked for how warm we get Wednesday afternoon. At this point we are splitting hairs. Know this, it is going to be COLD Wednesday. It will be a good day to stay inside.

I’m sticking with a high temperature slightly above 0° in Indianapolis for the afternoon. Mainly because I do not think there will be much snow on the ground at the airport and we will see some sunshine. I think that gets us up to 2°.

Go north of Indianapolis and temperatures will not make it out from below zero throughout the day Wednesday. A high temperature of -5° or -6° looks possible for areas near Kokomo and Peru.

Once we get passed Thursday afternoon temperatures should begin to rise. They will rise late Thursday and throughout the day Friday. Long range data suggests temperatures back in to the 50°s before the weekend is over. That’s right, a 62° temperature swing Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon. Know what that means? Potholes will begin appearing all around central Indiana.