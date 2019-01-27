‘It’s hard trying to confine kids’: Wheeler Mission’s new overflow shelter needs your help

Posted 3:44 am, January 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A series of wintry weekends is pushing Wheeler Mission past their limits at their shelter for women and children, but help is on the way.

The Indianapolis Fire Department gave the green light on an overflow shelter at Cornerstone Lutheran Church. Several families have moved into the space, which is freeing up floor space at the main building.  This weekend there 97 people at the lead complex with only 22 beds.

"It's hard to talk to a mom or single woman about hope when she’s sleeping on the floor," Wheeler Mission Chief Development Officer Steve Kerr said.

Kerr said Wheeler Mission is seeing 30% more women in children compared to this same time last year.  He has a few guesses as to why?

“Domestic violence and unfortunately the opioid addiction crisis," Kerr said.

This new space gives kids the chance to be a kid, and mom's a much needed break.

“They get to run around and play out their energy," one mom said who asked to remain anonymous, "It's hard trying to confine kids.”

With the new space comes a need for volunteers, especially people who can stay overnight.  If you want to help out, you can sign up to volunteer on Wheeler Mission's website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.