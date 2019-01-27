IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, January 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the long-term political implications of the month-long government shutdown? And could it all happen again next month?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the end of the government shutdown, the quickly developing 2020 campaign for President, and the Indiana mayor who's now entering the race.

Our panel also talks about the latest news from the Statehouse, including the new sexual harassment policy for lawmakers, and the fight for hate crime legislation in Indiana.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content) on iTunesGoogle PlaySoundCloud or Stitcher.

