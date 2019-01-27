IN Focus: New proposals reignite abortion debate at Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been a busy state legislative session so far with Indiana lawmakers filing a variety of bills in the Statehouse.

A lawmaker, for the third year in a row, has filed a bill to ban abortions in the Hoosier State.

State Rep. Curt Nisly’s bill states that once an egg is fertilized, it’s considered a “human being” under the state’s criminal code, making it illegal to get an abortion.

“What has happened here since the first time I filed is we’re seeing a lot of interest in this here in Indiana, but also around the country,” Nisly told the Indy Star. “This idea is definitively going mainstream here.”

House Speaker Brian Bosma has had reservations in the past about similar proposals. He argued the proposed law would just get tangled up in the courts.

Other abortion proposals have also drawn the attention of advocates on both sides of the issue.

Last week, those on both sides descended on the Statehouse to mark the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

In the video above, Wanda Savala of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, and Marc Tuttle of Right to Life Indianapolis discuss their organizations' stance, and their hopes for this year's legislative session.