× Georgia quadruple homicide suspect arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Daylon Delon Gamble tonight on the city’s east side. Gamble is wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Polk County, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the murders happened on Thursday as two separate double homicides. A fifth person was shot and taken to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

Police arrested Gamble without incident.