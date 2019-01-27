× 38-year-old man arrested after 5 people shot at east side bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested a 38-year-old man for his alleged involvement in Saturday morning’s east side bar shooting that left five shot.

Dejuan Brown, 38, has been arrested after detectives believe he was the shooter. Witnesses states Brown had been involved in an earlier disturbance inside Brotherman Tavern, located in the 2900 block of N. Sherman, and was removed by security. He allegedly returned with a firearm and shot five people.

Three men and two women were shot. All victims are expected to survive.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Note: Brown’s mug shot is not available at this time.