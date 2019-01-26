Judge sets $10M bond for alleged Evansville bingo hall gunman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man who police say opened fire inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post crowded with people playing bingo has been ordered held on a $10 million bond.

A Vanderburgh County judge set 70-year-old John Burghardt’s bond Thursday and scheduled his next court appearance for Tuesday.

Burghardt has not been formally charged in the Jan. 13 shooting at an Evansville VFW post. He’s being held on preliminary charges that include attempted murder.

Evansville Police say Burghardt shot and wounded a man who had barred him from entering the post through a back door. Others inside the building tackled and disarmed him.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Burghardt has been barred from contacting five people, including the shooting victim.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Burghardt.

