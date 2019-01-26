× Family says Indianapolis man shot inside bar expected to pull through; 4 others injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are sorting through details and interviewing multiple witnesses after five people were shot at a bar on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Police say the shots rang out around 2:00 a.m. at Brotherman Tavern, located at 2947 N. Sherman Drive. Five people were injured.

A witness said Brotherman Tavern is a members’ only bar, so news that five people got shot inside is alarming to to them. A club member said Saturday was the first time the accused shooter had come there.

One of the people injured is 57-year-old Greg Parker.

“He’s always fixing on everybody’s house. Everybody knows him. He’s never messing with nobody. He is always happy just wanting to party,” Parker’s nephew Marcus Robinson said.

Robinson said his uncle was struck several times.

“Everybody is staying strong about the situation. We know he’s going to be alright and he’s going to pull through,” Robinson said.

A club member said the suspect got into a fight with another member and the security guard kicked them out. She said 30 minutes later, he came back and just started shooting.

She also said one of the victims shot was the security guard.

“It’s unfortunate it had to happen and somebody couldn’t control their emotions; and just came in and fired shots,” Robinson said.

Police said three of the victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition; the other two are stable.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said one of the responding officers who used a tourniquet probably saved one of the victim’s life.

“Prayers go out to the rest of the families too. I hope the other victims pull through,” Robinson said.

Across the street from the bar was the Indianapolis Fire Department Station 10. They assisted IMPD by establishing initial care for patients until medics arrived.

Police have not arrested a suspect and are continuing to interview witnesses.