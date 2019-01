Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With tax season upon us, scammers will try to call or text people to coerce them out of money. The scammers often demand payment over the phone or through gift cards.

Experts warn that the new tax rules could create further confusion.

Betsy DeNardi, the director and chief counsel for the Consumer Protection Division, says the IRS will never call or text you for money.