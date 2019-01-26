× Ball State University mourns loss of veteran journalist, professor Steve Bell

MUNCIE, Indiana – Ball State University is mourning the passing of Steve Bell, a veteran national broadcast journalist and a longtime telecommunications professor.

Bell, 83, who taught at Ball State from 1992 to 2007, died Friday. During his long and storied career in journalism for ABC News, he was on the front lines of several major historical events, including the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s, and the assassination in 1968 of U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy.

After leaving journalism, he came to Ball State as the first Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Endowed Chair in Telecommunications in the College of Communication, Information, and Media. (CCIM). He later taught in the Department of Telecommunications until his retirement.

Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns said the presence of the legendary journalist helped to raise the stature of the University’s telecommunications programs.

“Steve Bell brought real-world knowledge about journalism to the classroom and our production facilities, sharing his keen storytelling skills with our students,” President Mearns said. “We are very proud that he was able to serve Ball State as an outstanding and committed member of our campus community.”