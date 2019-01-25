× Colts agree to terms with kicker Adam Vinatieri

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There will be at least one more chapter to Adam Vinatieri’s career.

The veteran placekicker has agreed to another one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. General manager Chris Ballard made the announcement during a radio appearance Friday with 1070 The Fan’s Dan Dakich. Details of the deal aren’t known, but Vinatieri signed a one-year, $3.625 million contract last offseason which expires in early March.

Vinatieri, 46, returns for a 24th season and a 14th with the Colts.

His staying power is historic. Last season, Vinatieri became just the fourth player to appear in a game at age 46. Only two players have played more than 24 seasons (George Blanda with 26 and Morten Andersen with 25). He has appeared in 353 regular-season games, tied for second-most with Gary Anderson. Only Andersen has played in more (382).

“You keep waiting for the shoe to fall, and it doesn’t because he works,” Ballard said. “He works so hard to take care of his body. He’s such a pro. He’s such an impact.

“I don’t think you ever take into account – I didn’t think I’d ever say this with a kicker – but take into account a guy’s presence on a team, what it means. Now, they’ve got to perform, and he does perform. But his presence on the team is valuable. It’s valuable to us.”

After the Colts’ season ended with the playoff loss at Kansas City, Vinatieri mentioned he would take time “to sit back and decompress a little bit and see where it goes.”

However, as the season unfolded he remained steadfast he had no real desire to retire.

“There’s nothing in me right now that says I’m done,” Vinatieri said. “I don’t think I’ve fallen off yet. I still feel like I can put a good product on the field.

“I still enjoy doing it.”

Like the rest of the team, Vinatieri endured a difficult day at Kansas City. He missed a 23-yard field and a PAT in the Colts’ 31-13 loss.

Even so, Vinatieri showed no signs of decline during the season or over the past several seasons. He converted 23-of-27 field goal attempts in 2018, and two of his misses were 50-plus-yarders.

Over the last six seasons, Vinatieri has converted 169-of-190 attempts (88.9 percent), including 27-of-35 (77.1 percent) on attempts of at least 50 yards.

Last season, Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time leader in points (2,600) and field goals (582).

