LIVE: Trump to announce deal to end government shutdown temporarily, CBS News reports

WASHINGTON– President Trump is expected to announce that he’ll back a move to reopen the government for a few weeks. He’s slated to make a statement on this development at the White House Friday afternoon, amid a tumultuous day with the federal government shutdown affecting staffing at airports.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted “remarks regarding the shutdown” will take place in the Rose Garden at 1:30 p.m.

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports that Mr. Trump is expected to back a continuing resolution (CR) — which would fund the government at current levels — and reopen the government for a few weeks. The border security debate will continue while the resolution is in place, but the move is designed to take the stress off the system and assure that federal workers get paid.