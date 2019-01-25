Shutdown Day 35: IRS workers feeling the impact

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Today marks the 35th day of the partial government and Hoosiers are feeling the ripple effect as those in Washington remain gridlocked.

Any other year, Duncan Giles says he and his coworkers at the IRS would be getting ready for their busy season.

Right now though, he’s one of the hundred of thousands of federal workers furloughed, and not receiving a paycheck.

“I’ve got folks that don’t have money for medicine don’t have money for gas to go to work when they’re called back- don’t have money for childcare for their mortgages don’t know what they’re going to do,” Giles, who is also president of NTEU chapter 49 said.

Some IRS workers though are being forced back to their desks, with tax filing season almost upon us.

“Not only are they having to go into work with no money, but it costs them more for gas, for childcare, for taking food to work or buying food at a restaurant, which they don’t have the money to do,” he explained.

Others though are pushing back citing financial hardship, which allows some workers stay off the clock, as talks in Washington continue.

With the bills piling up, Giles says something needs to be done.

“I don’t know what the tipping point is going to be, but there has to be one and it has to be soon.”

Tax filing season begins Monday and are due April 15th.

President Trump and his administration have vowed refunds will go out on time.