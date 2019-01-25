New Albany pastor struck, killed while helping stranded daughter on I-65

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – A southern Indiana man was killed while crossing I-65 to help his stranded daughter early Friday morning.

Indiana State Police tell WLKY that the daughter ran out of gas in the northbound lanes, so she stopped and called her 73-year-old father, Earl L. Gresham, for help.

Police say the New Albany man stopped his vehicle on the southbound side of the interstate and tried to walk across all six lanes of traffic to contact troopers who were waiting for a tow truck in another case.

According to police, Gresham made it across the southbound lanes and over the median barrier, but was hit by a car in the middle lane of the northbound side shortly after 4 p.m. Officers believe the dad was also hit by a semi-truck that continued on.

“The Camry was badly damaged during the crash, so the Camry stopped and that driver was naturally distraught,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls told WDRB. “But again, no fault there. It’s the middle of the night. No charges or anything like that. It’s just a tragic set of events.”

Gresham’s family tells WDRB he was the founder and pastor at Faith and Love Church on Corydon Pike in New Albany. They say he was always trying to help others.

“He was always really gracious like that,” said Randall Lynch, who has lived next to the church for 10 years. “It’s really shocking because he, he just, he’s one of those people you figured would probably die in his sleep, not an accident somewhere. He was just a really nice man.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.