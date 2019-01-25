Multi-vehicle I-69 SB crash in Fishers snarls traffic

Scene of the crash along I-69 SB. (Photo: INDOT)

FISHERS, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 69 southbound in Fishers Friday morning resulted in the closure of all but one or two lanes of the five lane highway, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but lane closures due to the crash resulted in a substantial traffic backup and authorities advised motorists to use alternate routes to get to their destination.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. along I-69 southbound at the 204 exit to 106th Street in the fast lanes, police and fire officials said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said to expect southbound delays for at least an hour; there was no impact to northbound traffic.

