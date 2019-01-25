Mom dances to Backstreet Boys in traffic; teenage son has priceless reaction

Posted 6:23 pm, January 25, 2019, by

DENVER – A video of a mom trying to cheer up her teenage son has gone viral.

Wendy Chupp Gossett, of Colorado, posted video to her Facebook page, showing her dancing outside of her car to the Backstreet Boys song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” last week.

Wendy said she and her son, Nathan, were stuck in traffic for over four hours. She said her son was “totally stressed” and really hungry, so she did it to help him feel better.

But, he didn’t seem too amused.

**Watch the video and his reaction, above**

Wendy’s video even caught the attention of one of the Backstreet Boys. Nick Carter tweeted, “OMG!! Get back in your car lol. Ps. Nice jam 😉 ”

