Man accused of driving wrong way, killing Clayton driver now facing murder charge

CLAYTON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man accused of causing a deadly crash by driving the wrong way down a Clayton road has been charged with murder.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says the man, 19-year-old Cody Albert, is also facing a charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in death.

Witnesses told officers they saw a blue SUV driven by Albert going westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 40 at a high rate of speed just prior to the Sept. 24 crash that killed 51-year-old Thomas Plasters.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation indicated Albert may have been intentionally driving the wrong way before striking Plasters’ silver coupe head on.

Following a homicide investigation, detectives arrested Albert on a warrant on Jan. 18. He’s being held at the Hendricks County Jail with no bond.