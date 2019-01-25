× IMPD reports several morning car thefts, reminds drivers not to leave vehicles unattended

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s tempting to leave your car warming up outside your home or apartment while you stay inside—but don’t it!

That’s the reminder from Indianapolis Metropolitan police, which says those cars make tempting targets for thieves.

IMPD said it received at least six reports of stolen vehicles in the Southwest District Friday morning. In each case, the vehicles had the keys in the ignition.

IMPD advised drivers never to leave their cars unattended while warming up. And if you do want your car to feel nice and toasty before you get in, consider a remote starter.