French Lick teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Posted 3:34 pm, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, January 25, 2019

Kari Buchanan (Photo courtesy of the Orange County Detention Center via WDRB)

FRENCH LICK, Ind.– A high school teacher in French Lick is facing a child pornography charge, according to WDRB.

Kari Buchanan reportedly turned herself in Friday morning in connection with her charge of possession of child pornography. She was released shortly after she paid a $2,000 bond.

WDRB reports Buchanan is a health teacher at Springs Valley High School in French Lick. She had been on paid administrative leave, but resigned on Tuesday.

Orange County Schools Superintendent Trevor Apple sent out an automated phone call to alert parents of the developments.

A special board meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the learning center across from the school.

