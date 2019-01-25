× Dangerous cold lasting through lunchtime Friday

Barely a dusting of snow fell overnight, but it’s just enough to make untreated roads slick. Be careful!

The wind chills are brutal. There have already been chills reported as cold as 20 below! The chills will stay below zero through lunchtime.

(Find school delays and closings here)

Because of the dangerous cold, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued Friday until 1 p.m. Early morning chills are conditions in which you could get frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes.

The wind will take your breath away today. The cold will be unbreaking until the weekend when we creep back into the 20s.

Friday’s high is only in the teens. “Normal” would be well into the 30s.

Another light snow will fall Friday night, so untreated roads will again be slippery and dangerous.

Light shoveling is possible over the weekend. Between a dusting and two inches of snow will fall by Sunday night. Not a huge issue, but just enough snow to cause problems.

We’ll have a wintry mix on Monday; back and forth between snow and rain with snow accumulations looking possible. Tuesday will begin in the 20s but quickly drop back to the single digits. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a bitter taste of the Polar Vortex and a chance at landing our temperatures in the record books.

January 29th

Lowest Max 4° 1966

Lowest Low -13° 1873

January 30th

Lowest Max 7° 2004

Lowest Low -11° 1966

January 31st

Lowest Max 7° 1900

Lowest Low -11° 2004