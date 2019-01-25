× 1-2″ of snow across central Indiana overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A series of low weather systems will move through the state over the next few days.

Light snow will move across central overnight and 1-2″ is likely by Saturday morning. Snow will accumulate mainly along and north of I-70.

We’ll stay cloudy on Saturday with a chance for snow showers late in the day.

Sunday will also be a cloudy day with occasional snow showers. Light snow will develop again Sunday night through Monday morning.

A rain/snow mix will continue through the day Monday and some accumulation is likely.

Behind that system the coldest air of the season will arrive and highs will be in the teens Tuesday.

We will continue to get colder with highs in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will find low temperatures below zero with the record low possibly being tied Thursday morning.

Light snow is likely this evening.

Light snow will continue overnight before tapering off.

Low will will be below freezing overnight.

Light snow will accumulate mainly north of I-70 Saturday.

Temperatures will not be as cold Saturday.

Snow showers are likely Sunday.

Measurable snow for the third weekend in a row.

The coldest air of the season arrives next week.