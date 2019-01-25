1-2″ of snow across central Indiana overnight

Posted 3:45 pm, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, January 25, 2019

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A series of low weather systems will move through the state over the next few days.

Light snow will move across central overnight and 1-2″ is likely by Saturday morning. Snow will accumulate mainly along and north of I-70.

We’ll stay cloudy on Saturday with a chance for snow showers late in the day.

Sunday will also be a cloudy day with occasional snow showers. Light snow will develop again Sunday night through Monday morning.

A rain/snow mix will continue through the day Monday and some accumulation is likely.

Behind that system the coldest air of the season will arrive and highs will be in the teens Tuesday.

We will continue to get colder with highs in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will find low temperatures below zero with the record low possibly being tied Thursday morning.

Light snow is likely this evening.

Light snow will continue overnight before tapering off.

Low will will be below freezing overnight.

Light snow will accumulate mainly north of I-70 Saturday.

Temperatures will not be as cold Saturday.

Snow showers are likely Sunday.

Measurable snow for the third weekend in a row.

The coldest air of the season arrives next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.