Tyler Trent’s goal of raising $1 million for cancer research is reached
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Cancer Center says they’ve reached their goal to raise $1 million for cancer research in honor of Purdue alum and superfan Tyler Trent.
The Purdue Cancer Center says it received $500,000 in donations for the Tyler Trent Endowment.
The Walther Cancer Foundation is matching that.
Trent died New Year’s Day after a long battle with bone cancer.
The Carmel native gained national attention for not allowing his illness get in the way of his love for the Boilermakers.