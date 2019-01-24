Click here for delays and closings

Tyler Trent’s goal of raising $1 million for cancer research is reached

Posted 7:50 am, January 24, 2019, by

Tyler Trent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Cancer Center says they’ve reached their goal to raise $1 million for cancer research in honor of Purdue alum and superfan Tyler Trent.

The Purdue Cancer Center says it received $500,000 in donations for the Tyler Trent Endowment.

The Walther Cancer Foundation is matching that.

Trent died New Year’s Day after a long battle with bone cancer.

The Carmel native gained national attention for not allowing his illness get in the way of his love for the Boilermakers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.